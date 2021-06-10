We Analyzed the Future Direction of Discover Financial Services (DFS), Here is What We Found

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went down by -0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Discover Expands Fully Funded Undergraduate Degree Program to Include University of Arizona and Paul Quinn College, One of the Nation’s Oldest HBCUs

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Discover Financial Services declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.47, which is -$5.85 below the current price. DFS currently public float of 301.77M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 2.20M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went up by 1.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of 23.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.70% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of 42.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to DFS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

DFS Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.94. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 35.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Moskow Michael H, who sale 3,824 shares at the price of $115.97 back on May 06. After this action, Moskow Michael H now owns 51,253 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $443,469 using the latest closing price.

Offereins Diane E, the EVP, Pres. – Payment Services of Discover Financial Services, sale 15,000 shares at $114.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Offereins Diane E is holding 113,915 shares at $1,710,262 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 4.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 195.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.12. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.