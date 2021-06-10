We Analyzed the Future Direction of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), Here is What We Found

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) went down by -1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.89. The company’s stock price has collected 10.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 17, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE :MITT) Right Now?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITT is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.31, which is -$0.51 below the current price. MITT currently public float of 38.35M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITT was 990.05K shares.

MITT’s Market Performance

MITT stocks went up by 10.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.09% for MITT stocks with a simple moving average of 36.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MITT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MITT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $4 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to MITT, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

MITT Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +19.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITT rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. saw 59.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITT starting from LaManna Joseph, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on May 12. After this action, LaManna Joseph now owns 94,941 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc., valued at $74,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITT

The total capital return value is set at -13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.69. Equity return is now at value 64.20, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), the company’s capital structure generated 226.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.40. Total debt to assets is 66.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 244.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is -18.97 and the total asset turnover is -0.06.