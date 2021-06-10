Wall Street Pummels Owens Corning (OC) After Recent Earnings Report

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) went down by -2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s stock price has collected -2.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that Owens Corning Earns No. 1 Ranking on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for an Unprecedented Third Year in a Row

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE :OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OC is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Owens Corning declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.07, which is $6.21 above the current price. OC currently public float of 103.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OC was 877.74K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stocks went down by -2.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.52% and a quarterly performance of 20.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Owens Corning. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.48% for OC stocks with a simple moving average of 24.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OC, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on March 03rd of the current year.

OC Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.68. In addition, Owens Corning saw 34.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Schmidt Kelly, who sale 5,055 shares at the price of $98.98 back on May 03. After this action, Schmidt Kelly now owns 14,738 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $500,369 using the latest closing price.

Sandri Marcio A, the President, Composites of Owens Corning, sale 12,000 shares at $97.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Sandri Marcio A is holding 35,531 shares at $1,164,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.69 for the present operating margin

+23.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at -5.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.15. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.82. Total debt to assets is 34.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.