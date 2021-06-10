Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Just Got Our Attention

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s stock price has collected -1.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Monster Beverage Announces Webcast Details for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ :MNST) Right Now?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MNST is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Monster Beverage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.11, which is $10.98 above the current price. MNST currently public float of 375.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MNST was 2.01M shares.

MNST’s Market Performance

MNST stocks went down by -1.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.79% and a quarterly performance of 4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Monster Beverage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.53% for MNST stocks with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $115 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to MNST, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

MNST Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.83. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 0.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Carling Guy, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $95.21 back on Jun 04. After this action, Carling Guy now owns 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $1,713,780 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 42,786 shares at $95.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 13,069 shares at $4,068,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.52 for the present operating margin

+59.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corporation stands at +30.65. The total capital return value is set at 34.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 24.50 for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.