Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) went up by 9.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company's stock price has collected 14.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ :SNGX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNGX is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Soligenix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.50. SNGX currently public float of 39.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNGX was 979.00K shares.

SNGX’s Market Performance

SNGX stocks went up by 14.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.59% and a quarterly performance of -28.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Soligenix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.25% for SNGX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNGX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNGX reach a price target of $2.70, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for SNGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SNGX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SNGX Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +32.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX rose by +22.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0266. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNGX starting from ZELDIS JEROME B, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $0.89 back on May 14. After this action, ZELDIS JEROME B now owns 25,917 shares of Soligenix Inc., valued at $2,664 using the latest closing price.

ZELDIS JEROME B, the Director of Soligenix Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that ZELDIS JEROME B is holding 22,917 shares at $2,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-975.10 for the present operating margin

+3.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -916.25. The total capital return value is set at -237.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -231.62. Equity return is now at value -144.60, with -64.80 for asset returns.

Based on Soligenix Inc. (SNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 280.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.74. Total debt to assets is 52.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 269.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.