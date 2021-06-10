Is Orbsat Corp Common Stock (OSAT) a Keeper?

Orbsat Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSAT) went down by -8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Orbsat Corp Appoints Charles M. Fernandez as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; David Phipps to Serve as President and CEO of Global Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Orbsat Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ :OSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSAT is at 3.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Orbsat Corp Common Stock declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11784766.00. OSAT currently public float of 0.85M. Today, the average trading volume of OSAT was 216.88K shares.

OSAT’s Market Performance

OSAT stocks went up by 15.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.42% and a quarterly performance of -55.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Orbsat Corp Common Stock. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.97% for OSAT stocks with a simple moving average of -80.62% for the last 200 days.

OSAT Trading at -66.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSAT rose by +15.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Orbsat Corp Common Stock saw -61.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.75 for the present operating margin

-11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orbsat Corp Common Stock stands at -48.57. The total capital return value is set at -173.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -263.11. Equity return is now at value -524.90, with -123.40 for asset returns.

Based on Orbsat Corp Common Stock (OSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.91. Total debt to assets is 16.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.