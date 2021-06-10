Halliburton Company (HAL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Halliburton 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE :HAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAL is at 2.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Halliburton Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.64, which is -$1.08 below the current price. HAL currently public float of 886.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAL was 9.19M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

HAL stocks went down by -0.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.68% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Halliburton Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.88% for HAL stocks with a simple moving average of 31.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAL reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for HAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HAL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

HAL Trading at 11.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.21. In addition, Halliburton Company saw 28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Carre Eric, who sale 24,260 shares at the price of $21.90 back on May 06. After this action, Carre Eric now owns 133,320 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $531,294 using the latest closing price.

Jones Myrtle L, the Senior Vice Pres – Tax of Halliburton Company, sale 5,462 shares at $23.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Jones Myrtle L is holding 74,088 shares at $128,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+10.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at -20.39. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.19. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 220.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.82. Total debt to assets is 53.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.