Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Just Got Our Attention

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) went up by 10.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.85. The company’s stock price has collected 14.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Global Ship Lease Announces Agreement to Acquire 12 Containerships

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE :GSL) Right Now?

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSL is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $0.83 above the current price. GSL currently public float of 20.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSL was 438.41K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

GSL stocks went up by 14.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.74% and a quarterly performance of 29.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 276.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Global Ship Lease Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.66% for GSL stocks with a simple moving average of 64.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $18 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2019.

Clarksons Platou gave a rating of “Buy” to GSL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

GSL Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares surge +25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.48. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 58.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.13 for the present operating margin

+43.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +14.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 165.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.34. Total debt to assets is 60.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.