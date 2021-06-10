Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/08/21 that Airlines demand trans-Atlantic travel restarts, as Biden prepares for G-7 trip

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE :DAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAL is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Delta Air Lines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.42, which is $8.24 above the current price. DAL currently public float of 635.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAL was 11.82M shares.

DAL’s Market Performance

DAL stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.40% and a quarterly performance of -2.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Delta Air Lines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for DAL stocks with a simple moving average of 14.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to DAL, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

DAL Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.34. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from HUERTA MICHAEL P, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $46.08 back on May 19. After this action, HUERTA MICHAEL P now owns 16,015 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $23,039 using the latest closing price.

Samant Rahul D, the EVP & Chief Info Officer of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 6,591 shares at $47.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Samant Rahul D is holding 71,667 shares at $313,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.44 for the present operating margin

-38.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at -72.45. The total capital return value is set at -23.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.58. Equity return is now at value -370.60, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 2,317.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.86. Total debt to assets is 49.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,160.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.