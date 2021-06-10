Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that A Key Opioid Trial Begins Today. What Investors Need to Know.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE :TEVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.81, which is $1.47 above the current price. TEVA currently public float of 1.09B and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEVA was 7.90M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

TEVA stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.68% and a quarterly performance of -4.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.55% for TEVA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEVA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TEVA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

TEVA Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw 11.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Drape Eric, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.01 back on May 21. After this action, Drape Eric now owns 33,128 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $440,320 using the latest closing price.

Stark David Matthew, the Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 37,884 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Stark David Matthew is holding 2,974 shares at $387,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.36 for the present operating margin

+46.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -23.95. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.37. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 263.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.47. Total debt to assets is 52.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.