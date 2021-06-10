Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) went down by -1.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock price has collected 2.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/24/21 that Antero Midstream Announces Pricing of Upsized $750 Million Offering of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE :AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Antero Midstream Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.05, which is -$1.36 below the current price. AM currently public float of 315.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AM was 4.29M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

AM stocks went up by 2.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.63% and a quarterly performance of 7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for Antero Midstream Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for AM stocks with a simple moving average of 31.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Tudor Pickering repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering is $8 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

AM Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw 33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from Pearce Sheri, who sale 1,326 shares at the price of $7.27 back on Nov 24. After this action, Pearce Sheri now owns 43,749 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $9,636 using the latest closing price.

KLIMLEY BROOKS J, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 9,788 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that KLIMLEY BROOKS J is holding 41,932 shares at $60,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.54 for the present operating margin

+64.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at -12.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.12. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 55.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.