Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) went down by -0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock price has collected 7.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that Comstock to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX :LODE) Right Now?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LODE is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Comstock Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.25. LODE currently public float of 37.34M and currently shorts hold a 6.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LODE was 1.54M shares.

LODE’s Market Performance

LODE stocks went up by 7.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.72% and a quarterly performance of 1.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 529.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.09% for Comstock Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.53% for LODE stocks with a simple moving average of 73.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LODE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LODE in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the previous year 2014.

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LODE reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for LODE stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2012.

LODE Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +318.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Comstock Mining Inc. saw 300.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LODE starting from Drozdoff Leo M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Drozdoff Leo M now owns 171,240 shares of Comstock Mining Inc., valued at $49,500 using the latest closing price.

Drozdoff Leo M, the Director of Comstock Mining Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Drozdoff Leo M is holding 121,240 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2714.06 for the present operating margin

-1260.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Mining Inc. stands at +7403.06. The total capital return value is set at -17.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 49.63. Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 8.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 142.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.32.