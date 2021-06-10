Camden Property Trust (CPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went up by 0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.23. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference and Provides Second Quarter 2021 Operating Update

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 118.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $128.47, which is -$7.08 below the current price. CPT currently public float of 96.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 738.13K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.76% and a quarterly performance of 27.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.62% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.12% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $125 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 28th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CPT, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

CPT Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.69. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw 32.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich, who sale 1,777 shares at the price of $123.55 back on May 10. After this action, Sevilla-Sacasa Frances Aldrich now owns 19,378 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $219,548 using the latest closing price.

INGRAHAM SCOTT S, the Director of Camden Property Trust, sale 8,518 shares at $120.44 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that INGRAHAM SCOTT S is holding 71,020 shares at $1,025,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.00. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.