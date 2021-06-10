Buy or Sell Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.08. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/08/21 that New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Cadence Design Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.28, which is $26.79 above the current price. CDNS currently public float of 274.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.72M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.85% and a quarterly performance of -1.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Cadence Design Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.40% for CDNS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CDNS, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

CDNS Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.66. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from TAN LIP BU, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $121.47 back on May 17. After this action, TAN LIP BU now owns 743,894 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $6,073,500 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $141.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 103,081 shares at $141,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.49 for the present operating margin

+87.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +22.02. The total capital return value is set at 23.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.53. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 19.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.56. Total debt to assets is 12.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.