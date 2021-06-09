Why Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.07. The company’s stock price has collected 3.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/02/21 that Why Oil Keeps Rising Even as Other Commodities Pull Back

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.70, which is $12.88 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 169.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.62M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.45% and a quarterly performance of 10.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.28% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 60.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $114 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

FANG Trading at 13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.90. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 85.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Stice Travis D., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $85.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Stice Travis D. now owns 457,823 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $1,700,020 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Thomas F., the Exec. VP – Land of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $83.69 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Hawkins Thomas F. is holding 14,891 shares at $627,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at -160.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.34. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with -20.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.27. Total debt to assets is 33.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.