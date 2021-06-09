We Analyzed the Future Direction of VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC), Here is What We Found

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) went up by 2.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.16. The company’s stock price has collected 2.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Virgin Group’s VG Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote on its Proposed Business Combination with 23andMe, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :VGAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for VG Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGAC currently public float of 50.35M and currently shorts hold a 9.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGAC was 1.05M shares.

VGAC’s Market Performance

VGAC stocks went up by 2.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.91% and a quarterly performance of -4.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.86% for VG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for VGAC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

VGAC Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAC rose by +2.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, VG Acquisition Corp. saw -10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.