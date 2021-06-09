We Analyzed the Future Direction of Edison International (EIX), Here is What We Found

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.68. The company’s stock price has collected 2.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that SCE Completes Transmission Project to Support California’s Clean Energy Goals

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE :EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EIX is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Edison International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.07, which is $14.3 above the current price. EIX currently public float of 379.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EIX was 1.94M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX stocks went up by 2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.06% and a quarterly performance of -1.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Edison International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for EIX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to EIX, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

EIX Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.00. In addition, Edison International saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Taylor Peter J., who sale 230 shares at the price of $59.61 back on May 03. After this action, Taylor Peter J. now owns 19,997 shares of Edison International, valued at $13,710 using the latest closing price.

Trent Keith, the Director of Edison International, purchase 271 shares at $57.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Trent Keith is holding 5,289 shares at $15,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+22.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +5.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 171.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.22. Total debt to assets is 34.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.