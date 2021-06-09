We Analyzed the Future Direction of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), Here is What We Found

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Bloomin’ Brands Promotes Danielle Vona to Executive Leadership Team

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.88, which is $5.23 above the current price. BLMN currently public float of 87.77M and currently shorts hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 1.87M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 2.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BLMN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

BLMN Trading at 4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.76. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 54.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Lefferts Kelly, who sale 8,843 shares at the price of $29.22 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lefferts Kelly now owns 28,224 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $258,392 using the latest closing price.

Scarlett Gregg, the EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 135,929 shares at $30.73 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Scarlett Gregg is holding 65,189 shares at $4,176,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+6.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at -5.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.77. Equity return is now at value -320.30, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 58,653.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 63.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53,454.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.