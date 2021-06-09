Thor Industries Inc. (THO) Just Got Our Attention

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) went down by -1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that THOR Industries Revenues Up 105.7%, Gross Profit Margin Improved By 240 Basis Points And Earnings Per Share Up 665.1% For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE :THO) Right Now?

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THO is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Thor Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.78, which is $26.73 above the current price. THO currently public float of 53.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THO was 586.26K shares.

THO’s Market Performance

THO stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.77% and a quarterly performance of -12.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Thor Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.87% for THO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for THO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for THO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $107 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THO reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for THO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to THO, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

THO Trading at -13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.85. In addition, Thor Industries Inc. saw 24.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from ZIEMER JAMES L, who sale 2,045 shares at the price of $139.09 back on Apr 16. After this action, ZIEMER JAMES L now owns 1,500 shares of Thor Industries Inc., valued at $284,439 using the latest closing price.

JULIAN KENNETH D, the VP of Admin and HR of Thor Industries Inc., sale 2,266 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that JULIAN KENNETH D is holding 38,966 shares at $317,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.74 for the present operating margin

+12.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thor Industries Inc. stands at +2.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Thor Industries Inc. (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.88. Total debt to assets is 30.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.