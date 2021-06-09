The Chart for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s stock price has collected 18.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Ocugen Expands COVAXIN(TM) Commercialization Rights to Include Canada

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 4.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is -$2.47 below the current price. OCGN currently public float of 182.53M and currently shorts hold a 20.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 63.56M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went up by 18.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.40% and a quarterly performance of 15.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 3465.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Ocugen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.57% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of 138.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $0.70. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OCGN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

OCGN Trading at 17.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +18.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,012.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.85. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw 454.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Kompella Uday, who sale 7,191 shares at the price of $8.82 back on May 28. After this action, Kompella Uday now owns 550,674 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $63,417 using the latest closing price.

Fernandes Prabhavathi, the Director of Ocugen Inc., sale 33,500 shares at $8.20 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fernandes Prabhavathi is holding 0 shares at $274,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -154.50, with -119.50 for asset returns.