Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.53. The company’s stock price has collected 12.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/28/21 that Coursera to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.17. COUR currently public float of 68.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 1.53M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Coursera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.08% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to COUR, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

COUR Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +12.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.44. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from G Squared Equity Management LP, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, G Squared Equity Management LP now owns 18,635,314 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $9,900,000 using the latest closing price.

G Squared Equity Management LP, the 10% Owner of Coursera Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that G Squared Equity Management LP is holding 18,635,314 shares at $9,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.69 for the present operating margin

+52.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -22.76. The total capital return value is set at -32.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.04.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.