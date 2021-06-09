KBR Inc. (KBR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.71. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that KBR to Participate in Upcoming 2021 Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE :KBR) Right Now?

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBR is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for KBR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.56, which is $5.41 above the current price. KBR currently public float of 139.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBR was 1.55M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.45% and a quarterly performance of 25.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for KBR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for KBR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KBR, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

KBR Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.83. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bright William Byron Jr., who sale 5,898 shares at the price of $40.63 back on May 12. After this action, Bright William Byron Jr. now owns 57,135 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $239,643 using the latest closing price.

Akerson Eileen, the EVP and General Counsel of KBR Inc., sale 1,779 shares at $38.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Akerson Eileen is holding 83,777 shares at $68,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+11.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at -1.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc. (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 116.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.71. Total debt to assets is 32.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.