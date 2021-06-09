Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) went up by 2.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Agreement with Shipyard to Delay Delivery, Defer Payments of Newbuild, Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE :RIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 3.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Transocean Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.53, which is -$1.99 below the current price. RIG currently public float of 581.18M and currently shorts hold a 12.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIG was 19.51M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stocks went up by 2.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.75% and a quarterly performance of 5.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Transocean Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.76% for RIG stocks with a simple moving average of 64.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIG

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIG reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for RIG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to RIG, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

RIG Trading at 14.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 79.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -17.99. The total capital return value is set at 0.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.81. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 38.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.