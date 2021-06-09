Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s stock price has collected 36.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/07/21 that Novavax to Participate in Panel at BIO Digital 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Novavax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $238.60, which is $89.4 above the current price. NVAX currently public float of 69.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 3.51M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went up by 36.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.98% and a quarterly performance of 17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 343.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.35% for Novavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.27% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 31.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $161 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVAX, setting the target price at $290 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

NVAX Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares surge +23.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX rose by +36.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.25. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw 78.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from EVANS GARY C, who sale 625 shares at the price of $146.50 back on Jun 01. After this action, EVANS GARY C now owns 0 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $91,562 using the latest closing price.

Herrmann John A III, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Novavax Inc., sale 2,895 shares at $149.14 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Herrmann John A III is holding 275 shares at $431,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Novavax Inc. stands at -87.94. The total capital return value is set at -65.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.12. Equity return is now at value -125.70, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Based on Novavax Inc. (NVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 30.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.