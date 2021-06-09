Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected 23.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2021 – CCIV

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE :CCIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCIV currently public float of 155.25M and currently shorts hold a 26.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 17.92M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

CCIV stocks went up by 23.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.17% and a quarterly performance of 8.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.79% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of 45.16% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at 27.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +42.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV rose by +23.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.61. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw 166.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCIV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.