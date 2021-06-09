Here’s How Your Trade Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) Aggressively Right Now

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) went up by 0.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that BlackSky Reports Strong First Half Performance

Is It Worth Investing in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SFTW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SFTW currently public float of 31.62M and currently shorts hold a 5.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFTW was 1.06M shares.

SFTW’s Market Performance

SFTW stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of -10.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.46% for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.95% for SFTW stocks with a simple moving average of -3.41% for the last 200 days.

SFTW Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares surge +1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFTW rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFTW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.