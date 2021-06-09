Buy or Sell Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) went up by 8.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Offering of $5.66 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :BHAT) Right Now?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BHAT currently public float of 29.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHAT was 2.29M shares.

BHAT’s Market Performance

BHAT stocks went up by 8.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.05% and a quarterly performance of -31.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.86% for BHAT stocks with a simple moving average of -13.31% for the last 200 days.

BHAT Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8170. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.69 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at +27.43. The total capital return value is set at 16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.93.

Based on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 10.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.