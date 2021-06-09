Buy or Sell Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) went up by 3.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Commercial Metals Company Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call Webcast Details

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE :CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Commercial Metals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.43, which is -$4.48 below the current price. CMC currently public float of 119.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMC was 1.06M shares.

CMC’s Market Performance

CMC stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.47% and a quarterly performance of 15.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Commercial Metals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.47% for CMC stocks with a simple moving average of 39.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMC reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CMC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CMC, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

CMC Trading at 10.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.92. In addition, Commercial Metals Company saw 65.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $33.06 back on May 10. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 589,073 shares of Commercial Metals Company, valued at $826,560 using the latest closing price.

Porter Tracy L, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Metals Company, sale 38,296 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Porter Tracy L is holding 38,189 shares at $1,199,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+17.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Company stands at +5.08. The total capital return value is set at 16.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.43. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Company (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.99. Total debt to assets is 29.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.