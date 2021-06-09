Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AHAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s stock price has collected 10.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that How I Failed as a Cold-Calling Stockbroker, and Learned About Investing

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :AHAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. AHAC currently public float of 7.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHAC was 271.01K shares.

AHAC’s Market Performance

AHAC stocks went up by 10.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.40% and a quarterly performance of -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.52% for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.81% for AHAC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHAC stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AHAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AHAC in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

AHAC Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHAC rose by +10.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHAC

Based on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AHAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.