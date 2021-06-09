A Lesson to Learn: Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.99. The company’s stock price has collected 8.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that WashREIT Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE :WRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRE is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is -$2.1 below the current price. WRE currently public float of 83.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRE was 493.99K shares.

WRE’s Market Performance

WRE stocks went up by 8.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.19% and a quarterly performance of 12.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.09% for WRE stocks with a simple moving average of 19.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WRE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $24 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for WRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

WRE Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRE rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust saw 22.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.49 for the present operating margin

+20.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stands at -5.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.72. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE), the company’s capital structure generated 75.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.87. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.