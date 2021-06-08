YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 6.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.55. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Silvergate Capital, Tesla, Norwegian Cruise Line, Upstart, or Yeti?

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.57, which is $4.81 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 85.23M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.38M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.12% and a quarterly performance of 36.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 158.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.78% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of 38.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $85 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

YETI Trading at 10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.88. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 35.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Reintjes Matthew J, who sale 125,653 shares at the price of $86.93 back on May 26. After this action, Reintjes Matthew J now owns 215,193 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $10,923,557 using the latest closing price.

Zambetti Kirk A, the SVP of Sales of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $90.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Zambetti Kirk A is holding 28,007 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+57.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +14.27. The total capital return value is set at 46.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.33. Equity return is now at value 71.00, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 61.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 24.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.