Why WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) went up by 5.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that WISeKey Completes Integration of arago’s AI Capabilities with its Semiconductor Manufacturing

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ :WKEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for WISeKey International Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00. Today, the average trading volume of WKEY was 5.19M shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.17% and a quarterly performance of 39.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.41% for WKEY stocks with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

WKEY Trading at -12.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.63. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 16.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-125.69 for the present operating margin

+31.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -193.92. The total capital return value is set at -59.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.40. Equity return is now at value -129.50, with -55.10 for asset returns.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 103.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.93. Total debt to assets is 31.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.