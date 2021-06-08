Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.62. The company’s stock price has collected 3.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Nutrien Increasing Potash Production in Response to Strong Global Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.75, which is -$6.22 below the current price. NTR currently public float of 569.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 2.08M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 3.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.28% and a quarterly performance of 16.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.21% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $68 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2021.

NTR Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.46. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 33.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+21.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.68. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.