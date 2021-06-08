Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) Just Got Our Attention

Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:OTLY) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s stock price has collected 5.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that Dollars to Doughnuts: Krispy Kreme IPO Is Expected Later This Month.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ :OTLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $33.00. OTLY currently public float of 64.99M. Today, the average trading volume of OTLY was 8.79M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.57% for OTLY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY rose by +5.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares saw 23.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.