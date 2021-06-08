Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) – News Heater
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Butterfly ...

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 6.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s stock price has collected 20.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Digital Health Company Butterfly Network to Build New Corporate Headquarters in Burlington

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Butterfly Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 2.91M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went up by 20.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.26% and a quarterly performance of -12.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.42% for Butterfly Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.64% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.04% for the last 200 days.

BFLY Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY rose by +20.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -28.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from ROBBINS LARRY, who purchase 39,905 shares at the price of $11.10 back on May 27. After this action, ROBBINS LARRY now owns 4,964,751 shares of Butterfly Network Inc., valued at $442,798 using the latest closing price.

ROBBINS LARRY, the Director of Butterfly Network Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $11.09 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that ROBBINS LARRY is holding 4,924,846 shares at $1,663,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -28.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

