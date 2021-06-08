Is United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) a Keeper? – News Heater
Is United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) a Keeper?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/04/21 that UMC Reports Sales for May 2021

Is It Worth Investing in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE :UMC) Right Now?

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UMC is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for United Microelectronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.97, which is $0.09 above the current price. UMC currently public float of 2.29B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UMC was 6.43M shares.

UMC’s Market Performance

UMC stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.79% and a quarterly performance of 19.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 240.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for United Microelectronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.81% for UMC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.82% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +148.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.97. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 13.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.91 for the present operating margin
  • +19.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Microelectronics Corporation stands at +16.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.11. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), the company’s capital structure generated 29.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.49. Total debt to assets is 18.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

