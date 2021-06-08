Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.67. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Ferroglobe Reports Results for the First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ :GSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSM is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ferroglobe PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.08. GSM currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSM was 1.63M shares.

GSM’s Market Performance

GSM stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.00% and a quarterly performance of 69.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 568.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Ferroglobe PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.41% for GSM stocks with a simple moving average of 143.36% for the last 200 days.

GSM Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,012.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Ferroglobe PLC saw 238.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.76 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe PLC stands at -21.05. The total capital return value is set at -13.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.87. Equity return is now at value -63.70, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 219.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.71. Total debt to assets is 40.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.