Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went up by 5.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Leslie’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.30, which is $2.39 above the current price. LESL currently public float of 180.39M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 1.41M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.68% and a quarterly performance of 42.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.52% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.73% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of 23.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LESL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LESL Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +7.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw 12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Ortega Steven L, who sale 13,212 shares at the price of $30.08 back on Jun 03. After this action, Ortega Steven L now owns 2,380,832 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $397,417 using the latest closing price.

Egeck Michael R., the Chief Executive Officer of Leslie’s Inc., sale 56,668 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Egeck Michael R. is holding 2,006,961 shares at $1,704,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.18 for the present operating margin

+41.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 34.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.