Brinker International Inc. (EAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) went up by 6.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s stock price has collected -2.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that Brinker Stock Looks Set to Soar on Chili’s Comeback

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International Inc. (NYSE :EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3538.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Brinker International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $78.06, which is $18.53 above the current price. EAT currently public float of 45.09M and currently shorts hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAT was 928.95K shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.20% and a quarterly performance of -17.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Brinker International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for EAT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $78 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EAT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

EAT Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.71. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 1,529 shares at the price of $63.48 back on May 11. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 22,451 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $97,061 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Joseph G, the EVP & CFO of Brinker International Inc., sale 6,487 shares at $65.91 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Taylor Joseph G is holding 30,807 shares at $427,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.57 for the present operating margin

+8.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.