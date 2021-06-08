Asana Inc. (ASAN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s stock price has collected 4.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/21 that Asana Stock Extends Rally as Revenue Growth Vaults Past Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE :ASAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Asana Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.27, which is -$0.23 below the current price. ASAN currently public float of 70.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASAN was 1.30M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN stocks went up by 4.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.36% and a quarterly performance of 30.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Asana Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.00% for ASAN stocks with a simple moving average of 25.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASAN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

ASAN Trading at 19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +34.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +4.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.76. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Farinacci Chris, who sale 26,072 shares at the price of $36.16 back on Jun 01. After this action, Farinacci Chris now owns 289,000 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $942,761 using the latest closing price.

Farinacci Chris, the Chief Operating Officer of Asana Inc., sale 26,072 shares at $32.49 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Farinacci Chris is holding 289,000 shares at $846,971 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.34 for the present operating margin

+87.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -93.26. The total capital return value is set at -38.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.92. Equity return is now at value 211.10, with -28.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.