Amyris Inc. (AMRS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.42. The company’s stock price has collected 12.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Amyris to Present at the Virtual Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Sustainable Futures Conference on June 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.67, which is $7.71 above the current price. AMRS currently public float of 177.70M and currently shorts hold a 12.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 4.02M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went up by 12.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.88% and a quarterly performance of -5.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 241.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.34% for Amyris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.20% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of 74.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

AMRS Trading at 6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +30.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +340.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw 158.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 4,678,363 shares at the price of $14.96 back on Apr 13. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 711,258 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $70,000,006 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.29 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -182.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.