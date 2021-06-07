Why Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) went down by -5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Soleno Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for Diazoxide Choline for the Treatment of Glycogen Storage Disease Type 1a

Is It Worth Investing in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SLNO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLNO is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. SLNO currently public float of 62.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLNO was 3.94M shares.

SLNO’s Market Performance

SLNO stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -57.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.30% for Soleno Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.86% for SLNO stocks with a simple moving average of -38.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLNO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SLNO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLNO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLNO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SLNO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 10th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLNO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

SLNO Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLNO rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0511. In addition, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLNO starting from Harris William G, who sale 2,497 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Oct 30. After this action, Harris William G now owns 66,271 shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,345 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Soleno Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,575,759 shares at $1.65 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 11,368,862 shares at $12,500,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLNO

The total capital return value is set at -104.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.46. Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -40.70 for asset returns.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.83.