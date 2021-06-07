Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Digital Turbine Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ :APPS) Right Now?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 119.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.60, which is $35.43 above the current price. APPS currently public float of 85.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APPS was 3.59M shares.

APPS’s Market Performance

APPS stocks went up by 2.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.22% and a quarterly performance of -8.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 685.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for Digital Turbine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for APPS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $90 based on the research report published on February 26th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APPS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

APPS Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.86. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw 19.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from WESCH DAVID, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $88.23 back on Feb 08. After this action, WESCH DAVID now owns 0 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $2,205,750 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Christopher Thomas, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $53.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Rogers Christopher Thomas is holding 297,198 shares at $1,590,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.88 for the present operating margin

+42.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 45.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.53. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.