Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/21 that Bill Gates’ Trust Exited Apple and Twitter Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Coupang Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.00. CPNG currently public float of 1.34B and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 7.71M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for Coupang Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPNG reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CPNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPNG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

CPNG Trading at -7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -5.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.35. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from You Harry L., who purchase 28,571 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, You Harry L. now owns 236,131 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $999,985 using the latest closing price.

Jett Lydia, the Director of Coupang Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Jett Lydia is holding 28,571 shares at $999,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -3.97.

The receivables turnover for the company is 177.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.