Can R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Remain Competitive?

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price has collected -6.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/26/21 that R1 RCM Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 15,000,000 Shares by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for R1 RCM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.29, which is $12.62 above the current price. RCM currently public float of 133.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 1.80M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went down by -6.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.13% and a quarterly performance of -14.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for R1 RCM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.36% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of -3.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $30 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RCM, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on April 21st of the previous year.

RCM Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -12.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw -10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP, who sale 2,250,000 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Jun 02. After this action, TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP now owns 139,289,200 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $49,106,250 using the latest closing price.

FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, the President and CEO of R1 RCM Inc., sale 500,000 shares at $21.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD is holding 2,481,799 shares at $10,912,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+19.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 16.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.65. Equity return is now at value -438.00, with -45.00 for asset returns.

Based on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), the company’s capital structure generated 187.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.24. Total debt to assets is 53.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 672.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.