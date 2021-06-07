Buy or Sell Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went up by 3.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $378.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/04/21 that Buy Northrop Stock Because the World Is Still Dangerous

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $395.83, which is $10.82 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 160.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 948.02K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.21% and a quarterly performance of 25.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $475 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOC reach a price target of $330. The rating they have provided for NOC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOC, setting the target price at $392 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

NOC Trading at 7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $369.72. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw 23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Warden Kathy J, who sale 4,916 shares at the price of $352.04 back on May 03. After this action, Warden Kathy J now owns 114,040 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,730,629 using the latest closing price.

Kalan Lesley A, the CVP, Chief Strategy & Dev Ofc of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,312 shares at $352.04 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Kalan Lesley A is holding 10,019 shares at $813,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.05 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +8.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 43.80, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 157.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.09. Total debt to assets is 37.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.