A Lesson to Learn: Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.17. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Gary Taylor Joins Cowen’s Equity Research Department as Health Care Facilities and Managed Care Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ :COWN) Right Now?

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COWN is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cowen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.20, which is $18.59 above the current price. COWN currently public float of 25.39M and currently shorts hold a 22.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COWN was 761.98K shares.

COWN’s Market Performance

COWN stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.78% and a quarterly performance of 13.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.30% for Cowen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.73% for COWN stocks with a simple moving average of 36.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COWN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for COWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COWN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $43 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COWN reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for COWN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to COWN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

COWN Trading at 0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COWN fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.63. In addition, Cowen Inc. saw 48.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COWN starting from Littman Owen S, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $39.97 back on Mar 11. After this action, Littman Owen S now owns 212,408 shares of Cowen Inc., valued at $559,558 using the latest closing price.

Lasota Stephen, the Chief Financial Officer of Cowen Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $39.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Lasota Stephen is holding 259,751 shares at $551,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.76 for the present operating margin

+72.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cowen Inc. stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 7.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.63. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cowen Inc. (COWN), the company’s capital structure generated 312.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.75. Total debt to assets is 38.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.