Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Zumiez Inc. Announces Record Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ :ZUMZ) Right Now?

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zumiez Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.25, which is $3.33 above the current price. ZUMZ currently public float of 21.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUMZ was 215.04K shares.

ZUMZ’s Market Performance

ZUMZ stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.93% and a quarterly performance of -1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Zumiez Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.31% for ZUMZ stocks with a simple moving average of 19.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUMZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUMZ stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for ZUMZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZUMZ in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $49 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUMZ reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for ZUMZ stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Hold” to ZUMZ, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

ZUMZ Trading at 4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.59. In addition, Zumiez Inc. saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Valletta Liliana Gil, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $45.38 back on Apr 15. After this action, Valletta Liliana Gil now owns 3,283 shares of Zumiez Inc., valued at $136,140 using the latest closing price.

Campion Thomas D, the Chairman of Board of Directors of Zumiez Inc., sale 100 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Campion Thomas D is holding 996,603 shares at $4,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.27 for the present operating margin

+33.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 12.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.84. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 56.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.