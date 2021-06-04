Why Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) went down by -12.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.85. The company’s stock price has collected -15.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Replimune Provides Data Update from its RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) and RP2 Programs and Announces Plans to Expand the Development of RP2/3 Beyond Phase 1

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Replimune Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.88, which is $24.4 above the current price. REPL currently public float of 41.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPL was 366.96K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL stocks went down by -15.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.94% and a quarterly performance of -1.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.68% for Replimune Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.74% for REPL stocks with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to REPL, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.97. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Love Colin, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.63 back on Apr 15. After this action, Love Colin now owns 895,809 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $918,783 using the latest closing price.

Love Colin, the Chief Operating Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $33.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Love Colin is holding 886,524 shares at $1,006,106 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

The total capital return value is set at -21.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.54. Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.26. Total debt to assets is 6.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.25.