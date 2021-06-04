We Analyzed the Future Direction of ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP), Here is What We Found

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected 16.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/26/21 that ZipRecruiter Leads Trio of Trading Debuts

Is It Worth Investing in ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE :ZIP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ZipRecruiter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZIP currently public float of 31.22M. Today, the average trading volume of ZIP was 6.59M shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.28% for ZIP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.28% for the last 200 days.

ZIP Trading at 12.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.75% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +16.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ZipRecruiter Inc. saw 16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from ZWELLING JEFFREY, who sale 12,250 shares at the price of $22.56 back on Jun 01. After this action, ZWELLING JEFFREY now owns 1,469,658 shares of ZipRecruiter Inc., valued at $276,335 using the latest closing price.

SAIFEE QASIM, the Chief Marketing Officer of ZipRecruiter Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that SAIFEE QASIM is holding 279,056 shares at $348,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.77 for the present operating margin

+87.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZipRecruiter Inc. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 75.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 70.58.

Based on ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.